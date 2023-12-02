Participation in the opening of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, took part and spoke at the opening ceremony of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan and the high-level event "Global actions in the direction of preservation of glaciers", which was held at the initiative of our country within the framework of this Conference.

In his speech, the Leader of the Nation congratulated the participants of the conference and drew the attention of those present to the importance of adopting the resolution of the United Nations to declare 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation and to proclaim March 21 of each year as the World Day of Glaciers, as well as to establish within the framework of the United Nations "International Trust Fund for the Preservation of Glaciers".

"It is worth noting that this resolution of the United Nations recognizes the importance of glaciers as an integral part of the hydrological cycle and expresses the dependence of glaciers on climate, environment, human health and sustainable development",- the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon emphasized.

The Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, the Secretary-General of the International Meteorological Organization Peter Taalas, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Commission on Oceanography, the Assistant Director General of UNESCO Vladimir Ryabinin, the Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mark Bowman, Senior Special Advisor to the Office of the President for Asian Development on Climate Change Warren Evans attended the opening ceremony of the Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The National Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan is organized on the sidelines of the Conference to present and promote the global initiatives of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon on issues of climate change, protection of glaciers and water resources, attracting the attention of the family of nations to the high vulnerability of the Republic to the effects of climate change, attracting more investments to adaptation of key sectors of the country's economy to climate change and strengthening of regional and international cooperation on climate change issues.

It is worth mentioning that the Republic of Tajikistan joined the United Nations Convention on Climate Change in 1998 and ratified the Paris Agreement in 2017.

According to the previous provisions, the Conference of the Parties to this Convention is held once a year with the participation of the heads of state and a large delegation of representatives of member states, heads of international and regional organizations, civil society and other related parties.

It is expected that on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, side events, conferences, meetings and pavilions will be organized to present the policies of the member states in the direction of fulfilling their obligations under the Convention.

The National Pavilion of the Republic of Tajikistan started on November 30th and will last until December 12h, 2023 on the sidelines of this Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.