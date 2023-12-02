IRENA’s energy transition support to strengthen climate action: Insight to impact, 2023

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) supports its Members and other countries in their efforts to achieve the global energy transition by implementing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS). The Agency provides support to raise ambitions and accelerate progress toward a 1.5°C compatible pathway.

IRENA engages with 95 of the Parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement, supporting their efforts to enhance climate pledges and implement climate action. This engagement covers a total population of 5.2 billion people with combined greenhouse gas emissions of some 30 250 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This report analyses current trends concerning renewable energy targets in NDCs, LT-LEDS and the Global Stocktake, and highlights the activities of the Agency to support climate action work packages; the Annex lists climate action support and commitments for individual countries.