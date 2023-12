Festive atmosphere at the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival

MACAU, December 2 - The 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, is set to take place on 3 December (Sunday). To further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the joyful marathon atmosphere, the ‘2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’ is being held at the Broadway Food Street of Broadway Macau™ on 2 and 3 December.

Marathon Carnival creates festive atmosphere

Incorporating a rich variety of elements such as sports, entertainment, gourmets and culture creativity, the Carnival features photo spots, game booths, a cultural and creative sales area, street performances and a kids’ running competition. On-site lucky draws are also available to give participants a chance to win prizes including electronic goods and hotel accommodation.

The opening ceremony of the Carnival was held at 12:00 p.m. today, and guests included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Mr. Buddy Lam, Executive Vice President of Corporate Office of GEG; Mr. Ng Iok Tong, Chairman of Supervisory Committee of General Association of Athletics of Macau; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Secretary General of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Mr. Ms. Christine Lam and Mr. Luís Gomes, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Mr. Pun Weng Kun noted in his speech that the Marathon Carnival has added extra elements and highlights to the race, and helps promote the growth of relevant industries and the overall economy through the social benefits of major sporting events. He wished all participants, residents and tourists would enjoy the Carnival and experience the lively atmosphere of Macao International Marathon.

Mr. Buddy Lam remarked that GEG continues to leverage on the synergy of large-scale sports events this year, including inviting various local cultural and creative as well as retail SMEs to participate by creating a wide array of marathon crossover products and setting up booths at the carnival, as well as inviting local artists and singers for busking and other street performances in hopes of providing them with more opportunities to share their talents, thereby supporting local SMEs, cultural and creative, and performing talents through practical actions as well as driving forward the “1+4” adequate diversification development strategy.

Participants to collect number bib by today

Participants who have yet to collect their number bib are reminded to collect their bib and information document from M/F of Broadway Macau™ before 10 p.m. today by presenting their registration receipt and identification document. Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf by signing the registration receipt’s authorization slip; the authorized person is required to present their identification document, the signed registration receipt, and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Traffic control measures to be implemented during the race

To cooperate with the competition arrangements, traffic along the racecourse will be restricted starting 11 p.m. today (2 December) and completely cordoned off from 4:30 a.m. tomorrow (3 December). During the event, the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge (between Taipa and Macao), the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao), Estrada do Istmo (Cotai Strip) and Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) will be used as part of the racecourse. The public are kindly requested to use the Friendship Bridge when travelling between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa and use Avenida do Aeroporto and Estrada Flor De Lótus when travelling between Taipa and Coloane.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the racecourse will be reopened in sections: the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge at 8 a.m. after closure at 6 a.m.; Estrada do Istmo (Cotai Strip) at 8:05 a.m. after closure at 4:30 a.m.; Estrada Governador Albano de Oliveira (next to the Jockey Club) at 8 a.m. after closure at 4:30 a.m.; sections on the Macao Peninsula at 9:45 a.m.; the Sai Van Bridge (from Taipa to Macao) at 10 a.m. respectively; Avenida Marginal Flor de Lótus (next to the cycling trail), Rotunda Marginal, Rotunda do Dique Oeste and Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental at 12:15 p.m.; and Rotunda da Piscina Olímpica and the rest of the racecourse will be successively opened after the races finish.

The Organizing Committee urges the public to take note of the temporary diversion measures, plan travel routes in advance, pay attention to the diversion signs and follow the instructions of the on-site police officers.

Most Creative Costume Award

The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ competition will be held again this year. Participants of the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon can take a photo with their creative costume during the event, upload the photo via the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application and fill out the required information to join the competition. The results will be announced on 3 December after the races conclude and the awards will be presented at the same time.

Participants are also reminded to carefully read the regulations and understand the racecourse and are advised to prepare and practice for the event depending on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.