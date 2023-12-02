Cepsa Chemicals Partners with Finboot to Streamline its Supply Chain
Cepsa Chemicals Partners with Finboot to Streamline its Supply Chain
Our partnership with Cepsa is another example of Finboot’s capacity to adapt our MARCO Track & Trace product to very complex global supply chain.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finboot is thrilled to announce the launch of the new digital ecosystem specially designed for Cepsa Chemicals, which is part of CEPSA group. It went live on Tuesday 28 November 2023.
— Juan Miguel Perez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Finboot
Cepsa Group is a leading energy group committed to sustainable mobility, energy and chemicals with a proud history of investing in innovative technology to drive its business forward. It went live on Tuesday 28 November 2023.
In early 2023, Cepsa Química announced NextLAB, the world's first sustainable linear alkylbenzene (LAB). LAB is used to manufacture biodegradable domestic detergents.
Cepsa is the largest LAB producer in the world. It has pioneered the production of biodegradable products. Cespa produces LAB from sustainable raw materials, such as palm and coconut oil; using the mass balance approach. This approach reduces Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.
CEPSA’s continuing partnering with Finboot, (with its award-winning and leading digital traceability solution, MARCO Track & Trace), is very much aligned with CEPSA’s commitment to innovate to support sustainable mobility and energy.
MARCO Track & Trace has enabled Cepsa to implement an auditable and transparent ecosystem to trace the raw material vegetable oil from source to its use in biodegradable surfactant production. Surfactants or surface-active agents are substances that reduce the surface tension of a liquid and thus allow it to foam or penetrate solids. Sometime they are referred to as wetting agents.
Finboot’s digital traceability solution enables Cepsa to easily gather, verify, and share enriched supply chain data. It allows Cepsa to create and share auditable Digital Product Passports - with the evidence to back up its sustainability claims.
In this first phase of the project, Cepsa will use MARCO Track & Trace in two of its product lines, NextLab-R, which is produced from Puente Mayorga in Spain and from Camaçari in Brazil; and LAB Low Carbon (integrating low CO2 emissions), which is produced from Bécancour plant in Canada.
David Liras, Director, Cepsa Chemicals says:
“We partnered with Finboot because they are an experienced and innovative company in its sector. Its product enabled us to rapidly implement a digital traceability ecosystem powered by blockchain technology, which ensures that every step of our supply chain is securely recorded, enhancing our credibility and accountability. This innovation will help us to maintain our client’s trust in our renewable chemicals.
We hope to gain significant value in our sustainable product traceability processes. These processes are being strengthened as part of our "Positive Motion" strategy, which aims to enable Cepsa’s customers and society to move to a more sustainable future. Finboot’s technology offers us many advantages in this regard, and it will help us scale use cases to other areas within our organisation quickly and easily.¨
Juan Miguel Perez, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Finboot, added:
“Our partnership with Cepsa is another example of Finboot’s capacity to adapt our MARCO Track & Trace product to very complex global supply chains.... Our solution will help strengthen Cepsa’s position as a world leader in the production of sustainable and circular chemicals.
Our Digital Product Passports provide an excellent opportunity for Cepsa Chemicals to differentiate their products in the market and deliver additional value to their clients. Additionally, our capability to automate their Mass Balance record-keeping simplifies compliance and certification processes with minimum resource allocation.”
Finboot’s digital traceability solution, MARCO Track & Trace, simplifies supply chain workflows with blockchain assurance, redefines the way to manage this value chains, and drives forward digitalisation, sustainability and enables verified ESG reporting.
Chris Kelsey
I&I
+44 7502 403076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn