Vigil for World AIDS Day Today at 6 in Old Town

Each year, in December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

As we pause to honor the more than 32 million people who have died from AIDS-related illnesses globally, including 700,000 people in the U.S., and we celebrate the lives of those who are living positively with HIV due to amazing medical breakthroughs, we must also re cognize that HIV is not gone.

• Sexual contact is still the number 1 way to acquire HIV.

• 27% of people in CA have never been tested and don’t know their status.

• 21% of new infections were late-stage diagnosis resulting in AIDS.

• 2,224 people died of AIDS in CA in 2021 including 6 from Humboldt County

On Saturday, December 2nd to coincide with Eureka Arts Alive, the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will host their annual vigil. The procession will begin in Eureka Old Town at 2nd and H 6pm and end at the gazebo. The Sistersinvite you to join us walking in vigil or meeting at the gazebo for the memorial. Please wear RED clothing in recognition of the AIDS red ribbon. The focus will be on raising awareness of HIV and emphasizing the importance of getting tested regularly.

How can you help?

eMeHome discreetly delivers free, in-home self-test kits to Californians for HIV without the need to go into a clinic or testing site. • GET TESTED www.takemehome.org : TakeMeHome discreetly delivers free, in-home self-test kits to Californians for HIV without the need to go into a clinic or testing site.