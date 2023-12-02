Vietnamese PM had talks with EC President, Hungarian and Indonesian leaders

VIETNAM, December 2 -

DUBAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday had several bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations as part of his trip to the UAE to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the PM affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the partnership and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU). Vietnam wishes the EU and member states will increase support for Việt Nam in finance, technology and human resource training to cope with climate change and energy transition within the framework of the Political Declaration on the JETP.

Chính conveyed an invitation to visit Việt Nam from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to the EC President.

He also asked the EC to push for the approval of the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by its member countries, and consider the early removal of its yellow card over IUU for Việt Nam's fishery products taking into account Việt Nam's resolve and efforts to implement EC’s recommendations on sustainable fishery development.

The EC President affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the EU and the EC, and welcomed the close cooperation between the two sides, typically the implementation of JETP. She highly appreciated Việt Nam's efforts in implementing the EC's recommendations on IUU and hoped that the issue would be resolved soon.

The two sides agreed to promote close cooperation at regional and international forums.



At his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, PM Chính proposed that the two countries further promote cooperation, particularly in economy-trade-investment and market opening, given the large room and potential for collaboration.

He also sought Hungary’s support in pushing for the approval of EVIPA by EU member countries and the early removal of EC’s yellow card on Việt Nam's fishery products, as well as for the stance of ASEAN and Việt Nam on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue.

President Novak stressed that Hungary values the role and position of Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese community in Hungary in particular. She affirmed Hungary’s commitment to continue granting scholarships for Vietnamese students.

The President said she hopes to early visit Việt Nam and Hungary also looks forward to welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit Hungary in 2024.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, local cooperation and people-to-people exchange to help deepen bilateral ties.

In another meeting, PM Chính and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reached consensus on continued cooperation and stance coordination in ASEAN and international forums, including those on climate change response and energy transition.

In a dialogue with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to cooperation with the country, which is an important partner of Việt Nam in Northern Europe.

President Niniisto said Việt Nam is a potential partner of Finland in Southeast Asia, and noted his hope that the two countries will strengthen cooperation, particularly in green transition, renewable energy and climate change response.

The two leaders agreed to promote cooperation in trade and investment, and make the best use of the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement to raise bilateral trade turnover on a par with their potential.

Also on December 1, PM Chính and his spouse met with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the UAE.

There are nearly 5,000 Vietnamese living and working in the UAE. — VNS