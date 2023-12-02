DCI Files Charges in death of 3 year old in Ida County

December 1, 2023

Ida County, Iowa - On May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM, EMT’s from the Battle Creek (IA) Community Ambulance Service responded to 500 Maple Street, Battle Creek, Iowa for a call of an unresponsive child. 3-year-old Jordan Reed was found to be not breathing and was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove and then to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Jordan was pronounced dead on May 5, 2023.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Jordan’s mother, Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, was charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death under Iowa code section 726.6(1)(a), a class B felony.

On November 30, 2023, Mosier turned herself in to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting bond.

Media inquiries can be directed to Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Darrell Simmons at 712-322-1585 or simmons@dps.state.ia.us.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Photo of Mosier



