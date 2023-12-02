Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,129 in the last 365 days.

DCI Files Charges in death of 3 year old in Ida County

December 1, 2023

Ida County, Iowa - On May 4, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM, EMT’s from the Battle Creek (IA) Community Ambulance Service responded to 500 Maple Street, Battle Creek, Iowa for a call of an unresponsive child.  3-year-old Jordan Reed was found to be not breathing and was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove and then to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.  Jordan was pronounced dead on May 5, 2023.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, Jordan’s mother, Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, was charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death under Iowa code section 726.6(1)(a), a class B felony.

On November 30, 2023, Mosier turned herself in to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting bond.

Media inquiries can be directed to Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Darrell Simmons at 712-322-1585 or simmons@dps.state.ia.us.

Note:  A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Photo of Mosier

Photo of Mosier
 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

DCI Files Charges in death of 3 year old in Ida County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more