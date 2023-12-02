Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,179 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on the Death of Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

December 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. 

“I have always had profound respect and admiration for Justice O’Connor, and she leaves an incredible legacy as an icon of the American judicial system. Having already served in three branches of state government in Arizona, she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 1981 as our nation’s first female Supreme Court Justice. Justice O’Connor quickly developed a reputation as a moderate, pragmatist and brilliant negotiator, and she solidified this legacy over her nearly 25 years of service on the Court. Justice O’Connor authored 676 opinions throughout her career, more than 300 of which were the Opinion of the Court, and her deliberative and thoughtful leadership always transcended politics and party.

“Justice O’Connor’s pioneering spirit and fierce dedication to the rule of law have inspired generations of legal professionals in every corner of our great country – especially American women and girls. As we reflect on her tremendous legacy, let us remember not only her groundbreaking accomplishments, but also her unwavering commitment to bridging divides and finding consensus. Gayle and I extend our deepest condolences to Justice O’Connor’s family, including her three children, friends and loved ones as they mourn their loss.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement on the Death of Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more