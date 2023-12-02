Manchin Statement on the Death of Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

December 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

“I have always had profound respect and admiration for Justice O’Connor, and she leaves an incredible legacy as an icon of the American judicial system. Having already served in three branches of state government in Arizona, she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 1981 as our nation’s first female Supreme Court Justice. Justice O’Connor quickly developed a reputation as a moderate, pragmatist and brilliant negotiator, and she solidified this legacy over her nearly 25 years of service on the Court. Justice O’Connor authored 676 opinions throughout her career, more than 300 of which were the Opinion of the Court, and her deliberative and thoughtful leadership always transcended politics and party.

“Justice O’Connor’s pioneering spirit and fierce dedication to the rule of law have inspired generations of legal professionals in every corner of our great country – especially American women and girls. As we reflect on her tremendous legacy, let us remember not only her groundbreaking accomplishments, but also her unwavering commitment to bridging divides and finding consensus. Gayle and I extend our deepest condolences to Justice O’Connor’s family, including her three children, friends and loved ones as they mourn their loss.”