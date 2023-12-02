Manchin Announces $155K from Appalachian Regional Commission for Three West Virginia Projects

December 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $155,970 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support community outreach programs, including technical assistance efforts, environmental advocacy, and grant funding opportunities for at-risk middle and high school students.

“I’m pleased the ARC is investing more than $155K in supporting these three vital community outreach programs, which will spur economic opportunity across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support important initiatives that prioritize our at-risk youth and underserved communities, as well as the Tygart Watershed. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that strengthen our communities across West Virginia and all of Appalachia.”

Individual awards listed below: