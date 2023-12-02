Submit Release
Manchin Announces $155K from Appalachian Regional Commission for Three West Virginia Projects

December 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $155,970 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for three West Virginia projects. The funding will support community outreach programs, including technical assistance efforts, environmental advocacy, and grant funding opportunities for at-risk middle and high school students.

“I’m pleased the ARC is investing more than $155K in supporting these three vital community outreach programs, which will spur economic opportunity across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support important initiatives that prioritize our at-risk youth and underserved communities, as well as the Tygart Watershed. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that strengthen our communities across West Virginia and all of Appalachia.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $100,000 – Region 4 Planning & Development Council
    • This funding will support technical assistance efforts for underserved communities and disadvantaged communities in five counties: Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas, and Webster Counties.
  • $30,970 – Save the Tygart Watershed Inc.
    • This funding will support hiring two staff members and purchasing printed materials, essential technology, and a pre-fabricated outdoor building structure.
  • $25,000 – West Virginia Chamber Foundation Corporation
    • This funding will support hiring a contracted grant writer/strategist to focus on growing the organization and assisting at-risk middle and high school students in West Virginia.
