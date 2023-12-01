Governor Abbott Statement On The Passing Of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

TEXAS, December 1 - December 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

AUTSIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the passing of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor:

“Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, and our prayers go out to her family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. In 2005 as Texas Attorney General, I had the honor to argue before Justice O’Connor at the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the Ten Commandments display at the Texas Capitol. I admired her tenacity and dedication to precisely researched jurisprudence. As our country’s first woman on the Supreme Court, Justice O’Connor was a trailblazer and remained an inspiration to women throughout her lifetime. I have no doubt that her legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”