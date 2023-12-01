Submit Release
Nate Blum Shares His Quest for Global Food Security in The New York Times Book Review

CEO and Sorghum advocate, Nate Blum, illuminates the path to a sustainable future with “Sorgho Squad.”

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nate Blum, the Chief Executive Officer of BlüMilo and Sorghum United, shares his valuable resource “Sorgho Squad” in the pages of the upcoming December 3, 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review. Blum’s visionary literary work promises to revolutionize the way people perceive ancient grains, weaving a tale of global significance around food security, nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

A renowned expert in grain sorghum production and marketing, Nate Blum has dedicated his life to advancing education and market development for sorghum and adjacent small grains through Sorghum United, an international NGO. His vast experience, spanning countries from Chile to Cambodia, has uniquely positioned him to tackle the challenges of hunger, nutrition, and economic disparity.

"Sorgho Squad" invites readers on an exciting journey with Professor Sorgho and Alice Atlas as they traverse ancient sites worldwide to assemble the Sorgho Squad, a super team destined to address the pressing issues of the modern-day time. Blum's narrative not only entertains but also sheds light on the potential of ancient grains to revolutionize our approach to sustainable living.

Nate Blum's impressive background, from representing the sorghum industry internationally to advising on trade policy through the USDA Grains, Feed, and Oilseeds Ag Trade Advisory Committee, adds depth and authenticity to "Sorgho Squad." As the author passionately advocates for the mission of Sorghum United, the book serves as a beacon for those seeking solutions to food security, nutrition, and environmental challenges.

The December 3, 2023 issue of The New York Times Book Review is an avenue for “Sorgho Squad” to spread its message for the future of the planet. For more information about Nate Blum and “Sorgho Squad,” please visit Sorghum United.

