Author Lucia E. Herger-Sutter’s Revelation of “Heaven on Earth” Graces The New York Times Book Review
“GOD in a backpack” unlocks the door to divine love—a journey within every heart.PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucia E. Herger-Sutter writes a gem of simplicity promising to unite readers in the realization that the heart is the access door to heaven on earth—a space where everyone has immediate and equal access. Entitled “GOD in a backpack,” this valuable resource graces the pages of The New York Times Book Review in the upcoming December 3, 2023 issue.
"GOD in a backpack" shares the profound truth that heaven cannot be bought but can be lived and experienced through love. In a world where material wealth often dictates access, Lucia’s book stands as a beacon, emphasizing the simplicity and universality of our connection with the divine.
Lucia encloses a Practice Book that serves as a powerful tool for internalizing the truths presented in the main text. Filled with engaging questions, it becomes both a journal for personal growth and a facilitator for book groups, sparking deep and meaningful conversations.
A certified Encouragement Trainer, Lucia is born with a message of hope, dedicating her life to uplifting hearts. Her unique method of writing involves inner listening and creating word sculptures that fill the gallery of life with truth and beauty. Every word she pens is dedicated to the birth of heaven on earth, making "GOD in a backpack" a testament to her destiny and fulfillment.
A must-read for those seeking a profound exploration of their true nature and a connection with the divine, Lucia E. Herger-Sutter invites the subscribers of The New York Times Book Review for “GOD in a backpack” in the upcoming December 3, 2023 issue—resonating in hearts, fostering a deeper understanding of love as the key to unlocking the door to heaven on earth.
Here are the various book versions to pick from as per reference:
Hardcover
ISBN : 9781489720955
Softcover
ISBN : 9781489720962
E-Book
ISBN : 9781489720948
Audio
ISBN : 9781489732873
Readers can enjoy the Audiobook version of “GOD in a backpack” from their “easy chair” or dress up their library with the “luxury version” of a splendid-looking Hardcover, as a special collection item. If one is into taking “loads of notes,” the Softcover is the perfect choice! The E-Book is here for readers if they want a quick “sample” of God, the one and only.
