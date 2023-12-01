Tribute paid to Honorary Bishop Colin Buchanan who has sadly passed away

The Rt Revd Colin Buchanan, an Honorary Bishop in the Diocese of Leeds and eminent theologian, has passed away peacefully with his beloved family around him.

In tribute, the Rt Revd Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds has written to clergy following the sudden death of Bishop Colin in the Leeds General Infirmary on November 29.

Bishop Nick writes: “Colin is loved and respected around the world, but especially here in the Diocese of Leeds.

“Many parishes and individuals owe him a huge debt for his pastoral care, teaching and faithfulness. He will be greatly missed.

“However, the greatest loss will be felt by his immediate family: Di, Stephanie and Judith. We pray for them in the loss of their husband and father and must allow them their space to grieve and mourn.”

“For now we thank God for him and commend him to the love and mercy of the God he sought to serve so faithfully. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. May his family be held in the palm of God’s hand.”

Bishop Colin, who lived in north Leeds, began his ministry in Cheadle, Manchester, but spent much of his ministry as first a member of staff and then principal of St John’s Theological College Nottingham. He went on to become Bishop of Aston and later Bishop of Woolwich, retiring in 2004.

Bishop Colin (pictured celebrating 50 years of ministry) was well known for his work on liturgy and published extensively on this subject and others. He founded the Grove Booklet Series and owned the business until 1985. He was a member of the General Synod’s Liturgical Commission (1964-86) and was one of the architects of the Alternative Service Book. He drafted the Church of England report on the Charismatic Movement (1981) and served on the Doctrine Commission (1986-91). He was one of those responsible for the Report ‘We believe in the Holy Spirit’ (1991). He was a passionate advocate of the disestablishment of the Church of England. In 1994 he published his book Cut the Connection and sponsored a General Synod debate on the subject.