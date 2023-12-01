Submit Release
Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine, violation of conditions

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE                       

 

STATION:    HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

                     

CONTACT:   Detective Sgt. Jason Johnson

802-773-9101

                    Jason.Johnson@vermont.gov

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2023

 

 

LOCATION: Bennington, Vermont

 

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Mayer                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl Trafficking (2 counts), Sale of Cocaine (1 count), Violation of Conditions of Release (3 counts)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Dec. 1, 2023, the Vermont Drug Task Force and Bennington Police Department arrested Thomas Mayer in the town of Bennington on two counts of fentanyl trafficking, one count of sale of cocaine and three counts of violation of conditions of release.

 

The arrest of Mayer stemmed from a three-month investigation into Mayer’s distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in Bennington. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Vermont Drug Task Force, Bennington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department assisted. The investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased fentanyl and cocaine base from Mayer.

 

At the time of his arrest, Mayer had several sets of active pre-trial conditions of release and was found to be in violation of those conditions. Mayer’s conditions of release stem from multiple recent criminal charges in Bennington including fentanyl trafficking, resisting arrest, violation of conditions of release, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of a stimulant or narcotic. In November, Mayer was held on $5,000 cash/surety bond but had been released after posting bond on Nov. 28, 2023.

 

Following his arrest Friday, Mayer was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. Mayer is due in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, to answer the above charges.

 

Mayer is being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

