Mindful Money Proudly Sponsors YWCA’s 16th Annual Young Women & Money Conference

16th Annual YWCA Berkeley/Oakland Young Women and Money Conference

Mindful Money continues its mission of financial education - this time in support of financial literacy for young women.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan DeYoe, founder of Mindful Money and 2x bestselling author of “Mindful Investing: Right Focus, Better Outcome, Greater Well-Being,” and "Mindful Money: Simple Practices for Reaching Your Financial Goals and Increasing Your Happiness Dividend", was among the sponsors of the 16th Annual YWCA Berkeley/Oakland Young Women and Money Conference.

The goal of this conference was to provide young women with the opportunity to strengthen their financial literacy and independence. DeYoe gave copies of his new book, “Mindful Investing,” to all attendees of the sold-out event along with discounted access to Mindful Money 360° (Mindful Money’s 16-week financial education program). Attendees reported their gratitude and have engaged with Mindful Money’s financial education resources.

Jonathan DeYoe is a Lutheran seminarian, turned Buddhist academic, turned financial advisor and financial educator. Mindful Money is a for-profit company with a goal of having an impact in underserved communities. Jonathan has a long history of supporting local nonprofits and gives 100% of Mindful Money’s profits back in the form of first-in-family scholarships, support for BIPOC entrepreneurs, healthcare services for the undocumented, and Thanksgiving baskets for 1000 Berkeley residents.

Mindful Money provides digital financial literacy courses, a DIY financial planning course, a Financial Independence Bootcamp, and live group coaching – all in an effort to help regular people get better financial outcomes. As a comprehensive financial education and financial coaching company, Mindful Money brings mindfulness to personal finance. Jonathan says, “We are counter-cultural. In a world that is market-focused and performance-driven (neither of which can ever be predicted or controlled), we are goal-focused and planning-driven because this is the only path to better financial outcomes for real families in the real world.”

To learn more about Mindful Money, please visit the company website.

