Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks to Maple Grove Rotary Club (11/28/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett spoke to members of the Maple Grove Rotary Club Tuesday, Nov. 21.

He discussed implementation of programs passed during the 2023 legislative session as well as the importance of community engagement with local schools. In appreciation of his comments, the Rotary Club donated funds to immunize 10 children from polio for life.

Commissioner Jett speaks at a podium as his image is portrayed on screens behind him

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during a meeting of the Maple Grove Rotary Club. 

Commissioner Jett speaks to people at tables

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during a meeting of the Maple Grove Rotary Club. 

Commissioner Jett receives a certificate from a woman

The Rotary Club donates funds to immunize 10 children from polio in appreciation of Commissioner Jett's visit.

Commissioner Jett shakes hands with a man as another man waits

Commissioner Willie Jett connected with Rotary Club members following the meeting. 

