Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks to Maple Grove Rotary Club (11/28/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett spoke to members of the Maple Grove Rotary Club Tuesday, Nov. 21.

He discussed implementation of programs passed during the 2023 legislative session as well as the importance of community engagement with local schools. In appreciation of his comments, the Rotary Club donated funds to immunize 10 children from polio for life.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during a meeting of the Maple Grove Rotary Club.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks during a meeting of the Maple Grove Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club donates funds to immunize 10 children from polio in appreciation of Commissioner Jett's visit.

Commissioner Willie Jett connected with Rotary Club members following the meeting.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

###