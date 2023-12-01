A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2007, the Honorable Deborah L. Sanchez is Chumash, O’odham, and Raramúri American Indian, whose peoples have origins in central coastal California, Arizona, and Northern Mexico, respectively.
Honoring California’s Native American Judges: Judge Deborah Sanchez
