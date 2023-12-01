Submit Release
Sandra Day O’Connor, America’s First Female Supreme Court Justice, Dies

"A wise old man and wise old woman will reach the same conclusion," Sandra Day O'Connor used to say. As the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, O’Connor was a testament to — and a test case for — that sentiment. O’Connor died on Friday at age 93.

