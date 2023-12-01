"A wise old man and wise old woman will reach the same conclusion," Sandra Day O'Connor used to say. As the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, O’Connor was a testament to — and a test case for — that sentiment. O’Connor died on Friday at age 93.
You just read:
Sandra Day O’Connor, America’s First Female Supreme Court Justice, Dies
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.