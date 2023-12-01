10 ways to get the most from your hunting and fishing licenses (and a bonus)

Kootenai River burbot fishing

Burbot may be Idaho’s most unique fishery, although sturgeon anglers may have a credible counter argument. Considering burbot (AKA ling, lawyers, leopards and eelpout) are the only freshwater cod species in North America, it's a pretty accurate description.

The Kootenai River in the Panhandle is the only waterbody in Idaho where burbot are native. After a successful restoration project between Idaho Fish and Game, the Kootenai Tribe and others, the Fish and Game Commission reopened burbot fishing in 2019. The best angling is during winter, and mid-February through mid-March tends to be the best period, but they start staging in the river in December and you can catch this unique, and tasty, Idaho fish.

Andy Dux, Panhandle Region Fisheries Manager

Owyhees upland/small game hunting

The Owyhee Desert is big, big country that stretches across southern Idaho and has a diversity of wildlife. It’s best known for its big game and chukar hunting, but there’s a variety of hunting opportunity. The area has cottontail rabbits and jackrabbits. If you’re a predator hunter, lots of coyotes roam in the Owyhees. You could spend months exploring and only see a fraction of it. Beware of wet weather, that mud is super slick, and make sure your vehicle can withstand some rough terrain.

Brian Pearson, Regional Communications Manager, Southwest Region

Ice fishing Henry’s Lake

Fishing the world-famous Henrys Lake tops most people’s to-do list the second it caps over with ice. Be sure to test the ice thickness to ensure that it will bear the weight of the massive trout you are about to catch. Learn more on Fish and Game's ice fishing webpage.

James Brower, Regional Communications Manager, Upper Snake Region

Southwest Idaho duck hunting

Many of the shallow ponds and marshes in Southwest Idaho are beginning to look more like ice-skating rinks that waterfowl honey holes. Early in the winter, you may have some luck stomping through the ice in these places to open up a bit of water, but that quickly goes out the window when an inversion settles in and daytime highs end up near freezing for an extended period of time. At that point, it’s time to look to bigger water (think Lake Lowell or C.J. Strike) or moving water (the Snake, Boise, Payette, or even Weiser rivers).

While a boat helps this time of year, there are still viable walk-in opportunities to be had. Just be sure to pack light on the decoys, and don’t be afraid to shed some extra weight by leaving the calls at home. Regardless of how good a duck caller you are, the birds have heard enough of your chatter, so you may find less is more.

Brian Pearson, Regional Communications Manager, Southwest Region

Fish your local ponds

Many ponds in Idaho, particularly those at lower elevations, get stocked with catchable trout almost year-round. The beauty of these locations is that they are usually pretty close to home, so bundle up and go drown a worm or an hour or two and, hopefully, you’ll bring home some trout. Watching a bobber bounce and make a ripple is fun regardless of the weather.

Roger Phillips, Idaho Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor