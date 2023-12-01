Financial Professionals Cathy Daigle and Cinda Jones Are Featured Guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast

Cathy Daigle and Cinda Jones joined the host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast to discuss the role of financial professionals in a Collaborative Divorce

UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce financial analysts Cathy Daigle and Cinda Jones recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the role of financial professionals in a Collaborative Divorce. Daigle and Jones are Certified Divorce Financial Analysts from Collaborative Divorce California with decades of financial experience. The two guests explored the importance of neutral financial professionals in a Collaborative Divorce, as well as the key differences between a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and a financial advisor.In this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, Cathy Daigle and Cinda Jones shared their experiences becoming Certified Divorce Financial Analysts in the early days of Collaborative Divorce. Along with Tim Crouch, they spoke candidly about the benefits of Collaborative Divorce as a more respectful and cost-effective alternative to lengthy court battles.“For me, it’s about making a difference in the divorce process by helping families restructure in a way that takes a problem-solving approach,” said guest Cathy Daigle, emphasizing the significance of having an experienced and informed divorce professional in the Collaborative Divorce Process. Certified Divorce Financial Analysts act as neutral parties in the Collaborative Process and offer crucial advice and insights to both divorcing parties.To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit The Respectful Divorce Podcast website . The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.