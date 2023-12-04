SURCHEROS HONORS TOP BRAND PERFORMERS AT ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Offers glimpse into what’s in the pipeline for 2024ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surcheros®, a growing community favorite that brings together big tastes and fresh flavors with Southern hospitality, recently shined the spotlight on some of their top performers. The Georgia-based Fresh-Mex brand brought franchisees and corporate teams together for an annual conference, where they announced Franchisee of the Year and FRESH Award winners. The conference took place at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.
“We are incredibly honored to partner with franchisees who believe so strongly in our brand and share our vision for bringing our high-quality and fresh products to more communities,” said Luke Christian, Founder & CEO of Surcheros®. “It was such a special opportunity to gather and celebrate with our franchise partners and corporate teams to honor their fantastic achievements. Franchisees play a vital part in our growth and we have an exceptional group of individuals who are helping drive our success and expansion.”
This year, the Franchisee of the Year award went to Kyle Cullars of the Milledgeville, GA Surcheros. Cullars has demonstrated a growth-mindset and plans to expand with new locations. He joined Surcheros in 2021. He owns and operates the Milledgeville restaurant and plans to open 8 additional restaurants throughout middle Georgia.
“This award is a very humbling yet exciting recognition of the day-to-day hard work of our entire team. We strive to serve our guests amazingly-delicious food in an incredibly friendly, fun atmosphere that is a true oasis from the busyness and pressures of the world outside our doors,” said Kyle Cullars, Owner of the Milledgeville Surcheros Fresh Mex®. “We are passionate about having a positive impact on everyone we encounter. So, displaying this award at the front of our store is a constant reminder to our entire team of who we are and why we do what we do.”
Surcheros also recognized their FRESH Award winners at the 2023 conference. This award is bestowed upon franchisees who exemplify the brand core values- friendly, respectful, engaging, supportive and hardworking. The Tallahassee Surcheros team of Amy Cooksey and Doug Puryear received the honor this year.
“We consider the FRESH attributes as a core reason why we are successful. We feel that we have these qualities in our personal lives, and they come through at our store naturally as we train managers and staff,” said Amy Cooksey, Co-owner of the Tallahassee Surcheros. “The hardworking part can be tough, but it's been worth every moment, and we love working alongside our employees showing them how to live these attributes daily.”
The duo are also opening a second Tallahassee location at the start of the new year. The restaurant will be located at 800 Ocala Rd, Suite 100 Tallahassee, Florida 32304.
Surcheros continues to focus on growing their footprint in new and existing markets, particularly with multi-unit owners. In 2023, the company opened a new restaurant in their home state. The Cornelia location opened in April setting the stage for expansion throughout North Georgia.
In 2024, Sucheros is on track to open at least 10 more restaurants across multiple markets, including St. Simon’s Island and a second location in Athens, GA.
“Next year is going to be an exciting one with the number of new locations we get to welcome to our system. Our team is looking forward to entering new markets and delighting more guests with what we have to offer with our incredible variety of flavors, exceptional hospitality and love for community,” added Christian.
About Surcheros®
Surcheros® is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Fresh Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.
Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of 25 toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.
In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.
