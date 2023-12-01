RacingJunk Heads to PRI Show Ready to Celebrate the Race and Performance Industry
A 1965 Chevy C10, t-shirt giveaway, Borowski Race engine winner announcement, live podcasting, model signings and a Q&A highlight RacingJunk’s presence at PRI
PRI is always a welcome, end of the year homecoming for the race and performance industry.”NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RacingJunk.com, the flagship site of the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group, is pleased to announce its return to the Performance Racing Industry show for the 19th time. Exhibiting at the PRI show is always a highlight for the world’s #1 racing and performance marketplace, cementing RacingJunk’s connection to its core audience of grassroots racers, enthusiasts, fans, teams, and manufacturers.
“PRI is always a welcome, end of the year homecoming for the race and performance industry,” says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Auto Classifieds group. “The organization and the show are instrumental in supporting the industry, and RacingJunk values that effort, as well as the audience who attends.”
RacingJunk can be found in booth #2143, which has become a home for the t-shirt giveaway, booth vehicle, customer service and membership teams, podcasts, live interviews, poster signing, and more. In fact, RacingJunk has several highlights planned for show attendees, namely the announcement of the winner of a custom 700 HP LS Street Engine from Borowski Race Engines. The engine was on display at the 2022 PRI show, and it is a pleasure to collaborate with Borowski to announce the winner live at the show at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 8 at the RacingJunk booth.
In addition, RacingJunk will be the show home of Bradley Gray's 1965 Chevy C10. The Sheffield grey truck built by Gray’s Blown Mafia houses a 355 small block Chevy engine with twin 672 blowers, 750 Holly carbs, and a 9-inch ford rear end with a 3:55 ratio.
For new and returning site users, RacingJunk will be holding a Q&A on Thursday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The PRI show is a great opportunity for people to ask questions about the site, about their accounts, and how to best buy, sell, browse and trade for race and performance equipment. The Q&A is designed as an open forum for people to ask questions about best practices, and will be livestreamed on Facebook live.
And as always, there are the t-shirts! Kicking off when the show opens on Thursday, staff will be distributing more than 4000 t-shirts which celebrate the grassroots racers, builders and enthusiasts in the community, many of whom return to the booth each year to get their annual shirt. Returning PRI attendees know the drill – put the t-shirt on at the booth, and twice a day, the RacingJunk models reward an attendee wearing the shirt on the show floor with a $100 cash prize.
It wouldn’t be a PRI without a new giveaway, and RacingJunk has the perfect prize this year – a LEAF Racewear Safety Package, which includes a two-layer custom suit, shoes, gloves, full Nomex underwear including balaclava and socks, as well as a full-face helmet.
Finally, RacingJunk is thrilled to host returning favorites Get Out N Drive, who will be doing live interviews throughout the duration of the show in the booth, as well as appearing on the PRI podcast stage on Friday.
RacingJunk encourages show visitors to stop by the booth, learn more about the latest improvements in the RacingJunk marketplace platform, grab a t-shirt and enter the giveaway.
The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
