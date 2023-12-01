Statement of Hawai`i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor
“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Justice O’Connor was a trailblazer, whose courage and leadership paved the way for so many women. She was an extraordinary jurist who served with unwavering respect for the rule of law and a fierce advocate for judicial independence. She was also a tireless champion for civics education and established iCivics, a web-based tool to teach civics and encourage our youth to actively participate in our democracy, which served as an inspiration for our own initiative in Hawai’i – the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education. On behalf of the Hawai’i Judiciary, we send our deepest sympathy and fond aloha to her family.”
— Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court
