RTCore Partners with XUSD Blockchain and Kerix Jad to Launch CBDC Initiatives Throughout Africa, Latin America, and Asia
RT Core Inc (OTCBB:RME)BETHESDA, MD, USA, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, CoreBanking and Realtime Payments platform RTCore, Inc. has joined forces with Kerix Jad SAC and XUSD Blockchain Holdings, LLC to seamlessly launch Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of CBDC adoption, initiating a new era of financial inclusion and efficiency, empowering millions across the globe to harness the transformative power of digital currencies.
RTCore's decision to integrate the XUSD Family of Cryptocurrencies, specifically XUSD Prime 2.0, into these nations’ digital currency pilots, stems from its unwavering commitment to safety, trust, and efficiency. XUSD's robust security features, precise transaction processing, and stabilized base minimum pricing, backed by a vast pool of diversified, physical commodity assets valued in excess of $43.621 trillion US dollars, provides for an unparalleled foundation for CBDC implementation globally.
“We chose XUSD and Kerix Jad as strategic partners for this initiative because they share our stated mission of financial inclusion for the billions of people around the world lacking even basic banking services,” said John Slater, Executive Chairman of RTCore.
Kerix Jad SAC, a privately held Peruvian corporation with a portfolio of over 260 metal and mineral mines, has played a pivotal role in this endeavor with its substantial contribution of physical assets to the RTCore initiative.
"We are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking project," stated Alfredo Hurtado, CEO of Kerix Jad SAC. "This collaboration will not only solidify Kerix Jad's position as a leader in the use of technological innovation, but also fuels our growth and empowers our unwavering commitment to keeping selected metal and mineral resources within their native countries, while leveraging their value to drive local economic development improving the lives of miners, their communities, and the nations they serve.”
"This unprecedented three-party cooperation marks a significant milestone in the CBDC landscape," remarked Andres Aquino, CBDO of Kerix Jad SAC. "Kerix Jad's unwavering support for XUSDP 2.0, coupled with RTCore's unique expertise and vision for CBDC solutions, will undoubtedly pave the way for successful CBDC launches across the target regions. Kerix Jad SAC will also utilize XUSDP 2.0 in its business transactions, further solidifying the integration of this revolutionary hybrid stablecoin".
“We believe this collaboration decidedly levels the playing field, yet forges a bright and prosperous future for both Cryptocurrency Marketspace and the traditional banking sector. With this initiative, we are the future - full stop!” stated James Nelson, CEO of XUSD Blockchain Holdings, LLC.
As XUSD Blockchain has continually innovated within the cryptocurrency industry, CTO Dr. Brian Fontenot has said of the effort: “The XUSD Family of Coins is undoubtedly the first of its kind; XUSD Prime 2.0 serves as the flagship of this disruptively innovative product line. The features integrated into the core of XUSD Prime are really what shine through in this instance; a full blacklisting system to protect from hackers, scammers and money launderers using our system to partake in nefarious activities is just one of many features that mark a new level of design ideology that are key to furthering the development of CBDCs.”
The collaboration of RTCore, Kerix Jad, and XUSD Blockchain brings together a powerful combination of expertise and technology. Their collective efforts pave the way for innovative solutions, increased efficiency, and widespread acceptance of CBDCs in the near future.
About RT Core, Inc.
RT Core, Inc. is a multinational fintech company delivering a financial services industry real-time core transaction processing solution. RT Core, Inc.’s software is a fully integrated digital financial system, complete with real-time payments and cross-border settlements in fiat, crypto, and digital currencies, giving more control of their money supply and people more control of their personal wealth.
More information: https://realtimecore.com/
About XUSD Blockchain Holdings
Founded in 2017, XUSD Blockchain Holdings, LLC is a disruptive, financial technology innovator and cryptocurrency management firm based in Angola, New York, specializing in the release and management of physical asset-backed cryptocurrencies under license of an approved United States Patent. Recently launching version 2.0 of the flagship in their line of cryptocurrency products; XUSD Prime 2.0, XUSD Blockchain has swiftly risen to becoming the de facto leader in commodities backed cryptocurrency development and management.
More information: https://xusdcrypto.com/
About Kerix Jad SAC
Kerix Jad SAC is an international mining consortium based in Peru with a United States-based branch, Kerix Jad, LLC. In addition to 260+ mines, the consortium holds controlling interest and ownership in multiple industrial sectors including green fuel and energy, high-quality drinking water with health benefits, construction of the largest Pacific Ocean deep-water port in South America, transportation and metal refining.
More information https://kerixjad.com
John Slater
RT CORE Inc
john@realtimecore.com