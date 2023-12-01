Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Dec. 5 Meeting

December 1, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Dec. 5 Meeting

State Board to discuss Maryland School Report Card and College and Career Readiness Standard

BALTIMORE (December 1, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, December 5 at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

Maryland School Report Cards

MSDE will highlight preliminary Maryland School Report Card results for the 2022-2023 school year during the meeting. The presentation will include an overview of the state’s school accountability system; summary of school star ratings and student group performance; and changes in school star ratings since the 2021-2022 school year. This is the fourth year of Maryland School Report Cards and star ratings.

The school report card data, along with resources to help families and educators understand the information, will be published on the Maryland School Report Card website on Wednesday, December 13. The Maryland School Report Card includes disaggregated data showing the performance of each student group. A downloadable report is also available for each school.

College and Career Readiness Standard

The State Board plans to discuss feedback regarding a new College and Career Readiness Standard (CCR) at the meeting. A study of the current interim CCR Standard recommended providing multiple measures for students to demonstrate college and career readiness, including GPAs. The CCR interim standard, adopted in February 2022 as part of the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation, requires students to meet or exceed state assessment proficiency rates in both English and mathematics.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 4. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

###