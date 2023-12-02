CLINGATE ACQUIRES VALIO’S SITE IN FINLAND POISED TO ESTABLISH WORLD'S LARGEST PRECISION FERMENTATION FACILITY

HELSINKI, FINLAND, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clingate Oy (“Clingate” or the “Company”), a pioneering company at the forefront of managing industrial infrastructure dedicated to precision fermentation and beyond, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a former Valio production facility in Lappeenranta, Finland.

In a strategic move to fortify its position in the biotechnology infrastructure and landscape, the newly acquired manufacturing facility provides an expansive area of 363.000 sq. ft. dedicated to the advancement of biotechnology with particular focus on precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The 192.000 sq ft of already existing infrastructure will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of these fields, fostering research, development, and production in a collaborative and dynamic environment.

This move not only solidifies Lappeenranta's commitment to innovation but also propels the city and the country into becoming a crucial hub for cutting-edge biotechnology development on a global scale. Finland, already renowned for its technological excellence, is set to emerge as a hot spot in the world for biotechnology and synthetic biology with this important acquisition.

The success of this venture is indebted to the unwavering support of the local network of companies and individuals who have played a crucial role in facilitating this strategic move to establish the largest precision fermentation facility in the world, boasting a robust production capacity of 1.5 million liters, delivered through six bioreactors each holding 250,000 liters. With the first disruptive companies already part of the epicenter and more companies to join, Clingate aims to be fully operational by the second half of 2024.

Alejandro Antalich, Founder and Chairman of Clingate Oy, stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey that positions Lappeenranta at the forefront of global biotechnology scene. The world is undergoing a transformative shift, where embracing alternative, clean, and sustainable methods for producing food, chemicals, and materials becomes imperative to safeguard our planet's future. Clingate has planned its strategy based on three key pilars, highest knowledge in Synthetic Biology, a Mega-sized Precision Fermentation Facility and an Epicenter of Biotechnological Innovation designed to facilitate cross-disciplinary interactions, fostering innovation and accelerating the development of breakthrough technologies. The warm welcome, enthusiasm and professionalism of local authorities, Regional Council of South Karelia, City of Lappeenranta, and executives of Valio, the most innovative dairy and food company in the world, Finland’s biggest food exporter selling products to nearly 60 countries, were key factors to establish our Headquarters in Lappeenranta.”

Furthermore, this acquisition underscores Clingate's commitment to driving positive change and further solidifies its position at the forefront of transformative technological advancements. The synergies generated in this collaborative ecosystem are poised to reshape the landscape of precision fermentation and synthetic biology, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for a sustainable and thriving future.

About Clingate Oy

Clingate is a pioneering company at the forefront of managing industrial infrastructure dedicated to precision fermentation and beyond. Nestled within the largest precision fermentation facility in the world, Clingate serves as a dynamic Hub, fostering innovation and collaboration among a diverse array of companies, from established enterprises to burgeoning startups. The facility boasts state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring optimal conditions for advanced fermentation techniques and related industrial processes. Clingate acts as a catalyst for progress in the fields of biotechnology, bioengineering, and industrial fermentation. By providing a world-class infrastructure backbone and a collaborative environment, Clingate propels companies and projects towards success, driving the next wave of advancements in precision fermentation and beyond.

