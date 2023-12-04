PONTI’S AUTHENTIC ITALIAN VINEGARS AND CONDIMENTS BECOME THE FASTEST GROWING NATIONWIDE

The family-owned brand producing the #1 Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in Italy, and the world, becomes a household favorite after recently expanding to the US!

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Italy, simply saying “pass the Ponti” is recognized as saying “pass the vinegar” because, in the land of wine and must, it’s the most widely known and #1 vinegar brand. Period. After recently rolling out in the US, Ponti is rapidly becoming a household name as the fastest-growing brand in the country – making Italian specialties and dishes shine from table to table.“We are thrilled to announce that Ponti has achieved the highest number of sales and growth out of countless wonderful Italian brands. This does not only show the popularity of our family traditions preserved in each bottle, but also an interest among consumers to use these treasured recipes in their family kitchens. It is an honor to bring our true Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and all our new products into Americans’ homes,” said 9th Generation Ponti family and current owner, Giacomo Ponti.Since 1787, the Ponti family has produced its beautiful Vinegars in traditional methods monitored closely for purity and taste. Ponti approaches all of its products with the same care, patience and gusto – fusing nine generations of culinary history and expertise with modern innovation. Each bottle of vinegar, pasta sauce, antipasti and vegetables bring the rich, layered flavors of Italy to the table, backed by quality and transparency.Discover the flavors of Italia from the vinegar experts:• Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: Available in Original, Spray bottle, USDA-certified Organic, Aged, or the very unique Rich and Creamy High Density Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.Rosé Wine Vinegar: Characterized by its strikingly bright pink color, this gorgeous Wine Vinegar is full bodied with hints of strawberries, and fresh fruit. It possesses a pleasant, refreshing taste that is bright, yet delicate, and the perfect accompaniment to food!• Glazes: Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Soy Glaze, and USDA-certified Organic Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar.• Condiments: Truffle Condiment (made with black truffle juice), Cherry Condiment (made with black cherry juice) and Delicato (made with aromatic grape musts).• Apple Cider Vinegars made with 100% Italian Apples: Original and USDA-certified Organic.• Wine Vinegars: Premium line offers either Pinot Grigio D.O.C. White Wine Vinegar, Chianti D.O.C.G. Red Wine Vinegar; our classic line offers 100% Italian White or Red Wine Vinegars, available in both conventional or USDA-certified Organic formats.To learn more about Ponti, its family history, heritage and line of vinegars, jarred antipasti and pasta sauces, visit their website, www.ponti.com ###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Ponti and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.