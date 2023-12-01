Registration opens for 2023 edition of highly anticipated Agri-Christmas Night Market

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts); Registration is now open to all vendors, meat producers, fishers and Agro processors interested in participating and securing their spot at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives’ Agri-Christmas Night Market.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, 21st December, 2023 and is slated to be held at the Basseterre Public Market on the Island Bay Road, St. Kitts.

The Christmas edition of the Night Market specifically highlights the cultural diversity of the twin island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis through the variety of foods and products available, musical entertainment and folklore presentations, which contributes to the preservation and celebration of local cultural traditions.

The event which is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship also provides a platform for local vendors, small-scale farmers, vendors and other food producers to showcase their diverse range of agricultural and artisanal products, including fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, dairy, baked goods and more.

Night Market registration forms are available at the Public Market, Department of Agriculture, La Guerite, Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture, Building #16 Port Zante, St. Kitts. The deadline for registration is Monday, December 18.

Interested persons are asked to send an email at moa@gov.kn or contact the Ministry of Agriculture at 467-1016 for further information.