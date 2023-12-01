Submit Release
Carib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd Joins Sugar Mas 52 as Platinum Sponsor and Title Sponsor of the Senior Calypso Monarch Competition

(Press release) Sugar Mas 52 is poised to ascend to new heights of excitement and excellence as Carib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd proudly declares its role as the Platinum Sponsor for this year’s carnival.

In addition to their Platinum Sponsorship, Carib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd is making a
resounding impact on Sugar Mas 52 as the Title Sponsor of the Senior Calypso Monarch
Competition. They also take great pride in sponsoring Ambassador #4, Shavel Watson, in the Miss St Kitts & Nevis Pageant.

Carib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd boasts a rich tradition of nurturing and enriching the cultural landscape of St Kitts & Nevis. Their unprecedented contribution underscores their unwavering commitment to our Carnival and the artistic brilliance it embodies.

Today, in a momentous show of their unwavering support, Ajayi Dublin of Carib, representing Carib Brewery St Kitts & Nevis Ltd, officially presented the significant sum of $62,000 to Shannon Hawley, Chair of the St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee.

The St Kitts & Nevis Carnival Committee extends its heartfelt gratitude for their exceptional
partnership, which promises to make Sugar Mas 52 an unforgettable celebration.

