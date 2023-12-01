Two Maine Educators Explore How Artificial Intelligence (AI) can Benefit Adult Learners on their Career Journey

(Pictured: Sierra Melanson, Turner Adult Education Program; Dr. Thea Ducrow, AI Expert; and Kate Points, York Adult Education Program)

Sierra Melanson (College and Career Success Coordinator at Central Maine Community College) and Kate Points (York County Career Advancement and Navigation Specialist) attended a Maine Development Career Association (MCDA) conference about Artificial Intelligence (AI) hosted at BerryDunn early this month. Sierra and Kate work for two Adult Education programs that help adults on their career journeys; the College and Career Success Coordinators and Career Advancement and Navigation Specialists. As part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, the College and Career Success Coordinators are placed at each Maine Community College and help learners achieve their career goals related to workforce, certificate, and associate programs at the colleges. The Career Navigators help people in their communities to take the next step in their careers and they work with local employers.

Thea Ducrow, Ph.D., an expert in AI, presented Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work. She shared that the world is a fundamentally different place than it was in November, 2022. There were diverse opinions concerning AI in the room; some educators and professionals were concerned and worried about how AI would impact the workforce while others felt neutral or excited. What Dr. Ducrow shared was informative and practical for educators, career development professionals, as well as workers.

“There will be a critical point in time where the accumulation of AI capabilities will make certain roles obsolete while creating new ones,” said Dr. Ducrow. She encouraged the audience to take a “Creative AI Leadership Approach” by being proactive rather than reactive, to combine ideation and the science of data, and that AI can help career development professionals understand patterns and insights to drive innovation.

A few of the key points of guidance that Dr. Ducrow offered job seekers included “embrace digital proficiency –be an early adopter, understand data – learn data analytics regardless of one’s field, and gain practical real-world experience – anyway one can volunteer, pursue an internship, part-time jobs, etc.” Dr. Ducrow emphasized the importance of hands-on work experiences as they are foundationally relational and AI will not change the importance of relationships.

Fortunately, in Maine there are myriad opportunities for workers to gain meaningful work experiences; a few include workforce programs at Adult Education, Maine Department of Labor apprenticeships, and paid work experiences for young people through the Maine Career Exploration program. Resource experts like Sierra and Kate are available to help make those connections. The CMCC Success Coordinator, Sierra Melanson, notes that she plans to try ChatGPT to help learners in creating personalized career and academic plans based on what the student is studying or looking to study.

“The piece that struck me most from the conference was how ubiquitous AI will become in the next few years,” said Kate Points, York County Adult Education Career Navigator. “For my work with participants, it’s important to start addressing AI as a digital literacy skill as ‘regular folks’ will need proficiency with it, just like they currently need proficiency with word processing or spreadsheets. For my own work, helping adults take the next step in their career, I think it will be helpful in learning about career fields I might not be familiar with. I’m really interested in the possibilities!”

Across Maine, there are digital literacy classes available for learners looking to increase their digital knowledge and skills. Please contact your local Adult Education if you’d like to learn more.

Since the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan took effect in October 2021, the Mills Administration has delivered direct economic relief to nearly 1,000 Maine small businesses, supported more than 100 infrastructure projects around the state to create jobs and revitalize communities, and invested in workforce programs estimated to offer apprenticeship, career and education advancement, and job training opportunities to 22,000 Maine people. For more about Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, visit maine.gov/jobsplan.

