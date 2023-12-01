Governor Katie Hobbs Releases Statement Honoring the Life and Legacy of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Phoenix, AZ– Following the news of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“Throughout her entire career, as an Arizona legislator, judge, and Supreme Court Justice, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor embodied the humility and civility that is at the core of what it means to be a public servant. Justice O’Connor first broke barriers when she was elected the Arizona Senate Majority Leader, becoming the first woman to ever serve in that role in the United States. Her trailblazing career continued when she became the first woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, where she was the decisive vote in some of the most critical court cases in our nation’s history. Justice O’Connor’s impact continued far beyond the bench, with a lifelong commitment to civic engagement and civil discourse, which is more important than ever. Her legacy will forever be ingrained in the fibers of our state and nation’s history. The hearts of every Arizonan are with her and her family today as we mourn the loss of a true trailblazer.”

###