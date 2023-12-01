NEW ORLEANS GUEST HOUSE PROUDLY ANNOUNCES the 10th EDITION of LUNA FETE: A DAZZLING FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Art in Light Art in Light

LUNA Fete: Brings Holiday Spirit to All

Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind.” — -Calvin Coolidge

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Guest House is thrilled to announce the 10th edition of the much-anticipated LUNA Fete, New Orleans' Annual Festival of Lights. This year's event, hosted by Arts of New Orleans, is set to illuminate the city from December 7-10, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Blvd.

LUNA Fete 2023 promises to be an extraordinary experience, featuring a mesmerizing blend of illuminated costumes, couture, and awe-inspiring artwork from both local and international artists. Visitors can expect a visually stunning array of light-based sculptures, projections, and interactive installations, along with an array of holiday festivities.

This year's event adds an exciting dimension with the extension of the festivities across the Mississippi to Gretna. LUNA Fete West; River Connections will simultaneously take place at Gretna City Hall, offering a unique and captivating experience for visitors on both sides of the river.

Highlights of the festival include fashion shows showcasing illuminated couture, a vibrant silent disco, and a multitude of local food vendors and bars. These elements combine to create a rich tapestry of cultural and artistic expression, emblematic of New Orleans' spirit.

New Orleans Guest House, situated in the heart of this vibrant city, is proud to offer visitors clean, affordable lodging options. With a welcoming staff and an excellent location, our guest house is the perfect home base for exploring the magic of LUNA Fete and the rich tapestry of New Orleans culture.

"We are excited to welcome visitors to this spectacular event and to offer them a comfortable and memorable stay at our guest house," said Karen Brem, Marketing Director at New Orleans Guest House. "LUNA Fete is not just a festival; it's a celebration of creativity, culture, and community, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Visitors are encouraged to book their stay early to ensure the best experience. While we make no promises except for clean, affordable lodging, a welcoming staff, and a great location, we believe that our guest house will enhance your LUNA Fete experience.

Join us in celebrating the 10th edition of LUNA Fete and immerse yourself in a world of light, art, and culture in the heart of New Orleans.

