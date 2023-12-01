The Week Ahead 27 November – 03 December 2023

ECB President Lagarde. MEPs in the Economics Committee will meet with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and discuss monetary policy and inflation dynamics in the euro area and the United States, and on climate change considerations in monetary policy (Monday).

Road safety. The Transport Committee will vote on two pieces of legislation concerning road safety. The first is a draft law that would make driving disqualification decisions apply across the EU. A second draft bill would expand the list of traffic offences triggering cross-border investigation and enforcement. Currently 40% of traffic offences by non-resident drivers go unpunished (Wednesday).

European Health Data Space. The Civil Liberties and the Environment committees will vote on the creation of a European Health Data Space, which would make patient data portable in the EU across borders and allow for the safe sharing of anonymised health data for research, innovation, policy-making and patient safety purposes, with appropriate safeguards (Tuesday).

Music streaming market. The Culture and Education Committee will adopt a series of proposals to address the situation of authors and the loss of cultural diversity in the European music streaming market. Among the proposals are a demand for artists to be paid more, greater transparency in the recommendation algorithms of streaming platforms, and quotas for European music on streaming platforms (Tuesday).

Disability Rights Week. Parliament will hold its first Disability Rights Week to show its commitment to ensuring all persons with disabilities can live an independent life and be fully integrated into society. A series of public debates and events will take place to analyse existing initiatives and to reflect on outstanding challenges (all week).

Universal Declaration of Human Rights 75th anniversary. At the initiative of the Human Rights Subcommittee, Parliament is organising a High Level Conference on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The conference will be opened by EP President Roberta Metsola, followed by keynote speeches of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen (Wednesday).

Belgium Presidency/Conference of Presidents. To prepare for the upcoming Belgium Presidency of the Council, starting on January 2024, Parliament’s President and political groups’ leaders (Conference of Presidents) will meet Belgium’s government, including a meeting with Prime Minister Alexander de Croo followed by a joint press point, and Federal Parliament (Thursday).

President’s diary. EP President Roberta Metsola will be in Lisbon on Friday, where she will participate in a debate with young people on “It’s not that simple. Youth and Politics”.