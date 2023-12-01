Candle-Making For A Cause: A Unique Candle Making Event to Support Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County
EINPresswire.com/ -- Halárosis, a provider of safe and effective home fragrance products, is proud to announce "Candle-Making For A Cause." This special charity-based candle-making event is set to take place on Saturday, December 9th from 10 AM to 9PM at Halárosis in The Roosevelt Field Mall on the first floor.
Attendees of "Candle-Making For A Cause" will have the chance to create custom candles by mixing from a selection of 60 delightful fragrances. The creative process doesn't stop there; participants can choose from different vessel options to customize according to themes and embellish their creations with stickers, rhinestones, markers, labels, and more. Everything needed to craft an 8-10 oz candle will be provided.
Not only does this event allow individuals to explore their creative side, but it also serves as a wonderful opportunity to give back during the holiday season. The event will be priced at $50, and all proceeds will be donated to the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County to support their mission of helping children and adults with developmental disabilities live their best lives.
"Our goal is to inspire and lead others while offering safe and effective alternatives in the home fragrance industry. 'Candles For A Cause' aligns perfectly with our mission, allowing us to give back to the community." said Joanna Vassiliades, founder of Halárosis.
Patricia Vassiliadou, Joanna's sister who has CP says, "This event will help raise awareness of children and adults with developmental disabilities. We hope this will have a lasting impact."
“CP Nassau is thrilled to be partnering with Halárosis on this special holiday candle making event. At the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, it is our mission to help children and adults with developmental disabilities move forward to live their best life. During the holidays and always, we emphasize positivity and a cooperative spirit to bring happiness to all. We know that this special event will celebrate all those things, and we thank Halárosis for their generosity.” said Patricia Quinn, Community Outreach Manager.
As an additional holiday treat, Halárosis is now offering a "Create a Custom Candle" service in-store. These personalized candles, priced between $25 and $45 depending on size, make for excellent holiday gifts. To make it a seamless shopping experience, Halárosis is providing free gift wrapping in-store, making it a one-stop-shop for all your holiday gifting needs.
About CP Nassau:
The Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County has been assisting individuals with disabilities since 1948. Today, close to 1,500 children and adults with developmental disabilities benefit from the quality programs and services offered by CP Nassau.
For more information about Halárosis, visit halarosis.com. To participate in Candle-Making For A Cure, please get your tickets at at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candle-making-for-a-cause-fundraiser-for-cp-nassau-tickets-768392240877?aff=oddtdtcreator. Some tickets will be available at the door on Saturday, December 9th.
Check us out on IG: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0ScXP9PLWz/?igshid=ZDE1MWVjZGVmZQ==
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
