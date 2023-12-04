Yes Energy Acquires Anchor Power Solutions, Expert in Power Modeling Software for the Energy Transition
Yes Energy, a leader in North American power market data, announced its acquisition of Anchor Power Solutions, provider of EnCompass, a flexible software model.BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes Energy, a leader in North American power market data, today announced the acquisition of Anchor Power Solutions, provider of EnCompass, a highly flexible software model for power market forecasting and resource planning covering complex North American power markets. Founded in 2014, Anchor Power’s software helps power companies produce market price forecasts and make optimal power supply decisions to navigate changes to the power grid. The EnCompass model evaluates new technologies comprehensively supporting decarbonization and sustainability while factoring in multilayered reliability, regulatory, and policy requirements.
“At Yes Energy, our mission is to help the people who make big decisions every day by empowering them with highly reliable data and powerful tools that are easy to use. This acquisition of Anchor Power will enable our combined current and future customers to broaden the range of decisions they tackle using best-in-class data and tools,” said Michael McNair, founder and CEO of Yes Energy.
With the increasing complexities of North American power markets, participants and investors must evaluate many potential market outcomes. Anchor Power brings deep experience building, delivering and supporting power forecasting and planning models capable of representing and evaluating realistic future scenarios. Specifically, EnCompass enables customers to manage their existing supply and demand portfolios and develop long-term resource plans that factor in transmission constraints, environmental obligations, competing economics of different generating technologies, demand response, and energy storage to meet overall electricity demand – a highly complex problem faced by utilities and other participants in power markets.
Yes Energy customers who need to manage their supply and demand portfolio, especially those evaluating or planning investments in new projects, will now have access to best-in-class modeling software, helping them navigate complex planning challenges. In addition, EnCompass’s nodal transmission modeling capability combined with Yes Energy’s market-leading solutions for short-term power market congestion analysis – a critical driver of trading and power market investment decisions – will help anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of North America’s highly complex grid.
This investment in Anchor Power will accelerate the development of EnCompass to become a leading power market modeling software used to decarbonize the grid and select transmission projects that enable the delivery of reliable clean power.
Norm Richardson, founder and president of Anchor Power, said, “Our company became successful by combining a quality product with outstanding customer support. By joining Yes Energy, we are taking the next step to expand our reach with an organization that is equally committed to customer success.”
McNair added, “We are excited to have Norm and his team join Yes Energy because the combination of our mutual capabilities is truly powerful and will help our customers navigate the energy transition.”
About Anchor Power Solutions:
Founded in 2014, Anchor Power’s power forecasting and resource planning software helps power companies and market participants forecast prices, analyze markets and develop detailed future plans that account for the many constraints facing power market participants. Anchor’s EnCompass software is used by utilities to develop and analyze their mid to long-term resource requirements and by transmission companies and project developers to analyze market prices and congestion. Learn more at anchor-power.com.
About Yes Energy:
Yes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, and asset managers and developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™, and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at yesenergy.com.
###
Gerard Laurain
Yes Energy
+1 720-234-2794
gerard.laurain@yesenergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube