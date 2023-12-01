CPABC: 684 B.C. CPA candidates succeed in national exam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the CPA Western School of Business (CPAWSB) congratulate the 684 B.C. CPA candidates who passed the multi-day national Common Final Examination (CFE) written in September 2023. The exam was administered by CPAWSB.



The following eight B.C. students achieved honour roll status: Candace Gordon, Taylor Kuntz, Brett Lukens, Ivy Ren, Thomas Staddon, Brenden Toriumi, Alasdair Wilson, and Nathan Yip.

Here is the full listing of successful B.C.-based CFE writers.

“Passing the CFE is the culmination of a challenging academic journey, during which many students also work full-time. This takes tremendous dedication and time management, and is a great precursor for what these skilled individuals will contribute to the CPA profession,” said Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, chair of CPABC’s board of directors. “Congratulations to all 684 successful candidates in B.C., including the eight individuals who achieved honour roll status.”

In order to become designated, students must complete rigorous course work, pass the CFE, and fulfill relevant practical experience requirements. The national CFE ensures all Canadian CPAs meet the same high standards, which are recognized nationally and internationally.

"I am deeply honoured to celebrate the remarkable success of the 684 dedicated candidates from B.C. who have brilliantly navigated the complexities of the 2023 September CFE. Their exceptional results demonstrate their robust technical expertise and highlight the cultivation of vital professional competencies essential for their future endeavours," stated Yuen Ip, MBA, PMP, a CPA, CMA, in Alberta and CEO of the CPA Western School of Business. "On behalf of our team at the School, I am delighted to offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes to these exceptional individuals as they progress in their professional journeys. Your perseverance and accomplishments stand as a powerful demonstration of your steadfast dedication. We look forward with great anticipation to your future contributions and successes in the field.

CPAWSB delivers the nationally-developed CPA professional education program in Canada’s western region. Throughout the program, CPA candidates develop the competencies expected of professional accountants, developing technical skills and enabling competencies as they grow in professionalism and leadership.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 39,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

Media Contact: Vince Kanasoot, Communications Specialist 236.668.2175 news@bccpa.ca