HAGENS BERMAN Encourages SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending

Class Period: May 3, 2023 – Oct. 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 2, 2024

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that:

(1) SolarEdge’s distribution channels in Europe had higher than optimal inventory levels;

(2) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing substantial cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from its European distributors;

(3) that, as a result, the Company’s backlog and guidance was overstated; and

(4) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 1, 2023, when in discussing the Company’s 2Q 2023 results, CEO Zvi Lando disclosed SolarEdge’s “distribution channels in Europe are experiencing higher than optimal inventory levels, especially as it relates to solar modules.”

Then, on Oct. 19, 2023, SolarEdge announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2023, revealing that “[d]uring the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors” and “[a]s a result, third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income will be below the low end of the prior guidance range.”

As a result, the Company also disclosed that it “anticipates significantly lower revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 as the inventory destocking process continues.”

These disclosures caused SEDG shares to decline sharply.

“We’re investigating whether SolarEdge accurately disclosed the sustainability of its sales practices and true drivers of its past positive results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

