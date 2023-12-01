Boston, MA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Technologies Expands to South Carolina, Launching in Charleston

Beacon Hill Technologies, Beacon Hill’s technology specialty division, has opened its 47th location in Charleston, South Carolina. Beacon Hill Technologies is a world-class technology services and human capital enterprise, composed of distinct and specialized engagement organizations such as HCaaS™ (Human Capital as a Service™). We collaborate with customers across the country to deliver the very best technology consulting services, staffing solutions and onshore resources.

Leading Beacon Hill Technologies Charleston is Division Director Jake Groschen. Jake has been in the staffing industry for more than seven years, working his way from recruiting to account management to leading an $8 million dollar market in the technology space. Jake prides himself on building teams with a strong culture based on great energy, hard work, accountability, and “making what we do fun and rewarding.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of spearheading the opening of BHSG’s newest Tech office in Charleston, SC and feel incredibly fortunate to have Jake Groeschen leading the way in the local market. Jake is an incredibly talented leader who leads by example with motivation and enthusiasm. His innate leadership skills, strong work ethic, knowledge of the industry, and expertise in delivering technical solutions to clients across multiple industries make him an essential partner to our customers in the area,” remarked Lindsay Kaplan, Beacon Hill Technologies Senior Vice President. “Beacon Hill continues to be a leading provider of technology consulting services and the decision to expand into South Carolina to support our existing and future client base in Charleston is vital to the success and growth of our customers’ initiatives. Lindsay went on to say, “Like all leaders at Beacon Hill, Jake shares the same philosophies, morals and ethics we look for in someone to partner with and to whom we rely on to establish trust from our clients with. His commitment to building the best delivery organization is represented in the core team he’s already established, and I can confidently say our customers will genuinely enjoy partnering and consulting with Jake and his team of industry experts.”

Since launching in Boston in 2005, Beacon Hill Technologies supports markets across the United States. This year, Beacon Hill Technologies was named the 11th Largest U.S. IT Staffing Firm in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts, 2023. Beacon Hill Technologies places IT consultants in all 50 states by seamlessly coordinating recruiting resources in local and regional markets with Beacon Hill Technologies National Recruiting & Delivery, a dedicated national recruiting team that focuses exclusively on national accounts.

About Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Beacon Hill is a leading nationwide provider of staffing and consulting solutions delivered by our collective of 1,450 of the industry’s foremost specialty practitioners. Job seekers and companies seeking to augment their staff receive white-glove service from our industry-focused divisions: Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Government Services, Beacon Hill HR, Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill National Security, Beacon Hill Solutions and Beacon Hill Technologies.

To learn more about our specialty divisions and market sectors, click here.

If you are interested in pursuing career opportunities, click here to view all current openings.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group’s niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. In 2022, Beacon Hill Staffing Group outpaced the market’s growth with revenues over $1 billion.



Julia Higgins Beacon Hill Staffing Group 7817527390 jhiggins@beaconhillstaffing.com