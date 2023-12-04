Great College Advice’s Mark Montgomery to Partner with RISE Foundation
Mark will be offering presentations and consultations with the winners of RISE scholarships.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great College Advice, a seasoned team of college admissions consultants, is pleased to announce that Founder and CEO Mark Montgomery will be offering his consulting services to the RISE Foundation—a remarkable program that supports promising young people by providing them with opportunities to work together to serve others over their lifetimes.
Mark will be providing presentations and consultations with winners of the RISE scholarships who are looking to apply to top US universities. Several important topics will be covered, such as choosing the university that best matches their interests and ambitions, selecting a major, completing their applications, and writing their essays for those applications.
Mark has also worked on a pro-bono basis one-on-one with a RISE Winner—an indigenous woman from Guatemala—who suffered a family crisis and needed individualized support with the application process.
Benefits offered to RISE winners may include the following:
- A four-year, post-secondary education scholarship, including tuition and a living stipend, based on need and where not already covered by financial aid.
- Opportunity to apply for funding to experiment with innovative ideas to address major problems in local communities or around the world
- Access to a network of other Global Winners, community members, and partner organizations, as well as career development programming, delivered primarily through technology (via RISE’s matching platform).
- A technology package, such as a laptop or tablet, to be determined and issued immediately before or during the first semester/term of post-secondary education.
"I’m honored to offer our signature Great College Advice to some of the world’s most talented and deserving young people. The RISE Winners are a joy to work with, and I’m grateful to the people at Rhodes Trust for recognizing my ability to guide the RISE Global Winners as they apply to the best universities in the United States,” says Great College Advice Founder and CEO Mark Montgomery.
As an initiative of Schmidt Futures and the Rhodes Trust, RISE is the anchor program of a $1 billion commitment from founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt to find and support global talent. Eric Schmidt was Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011. Headquartered in the UK, The Rhodes Trust manages the RISE Foundation as well as the Rhodes Scholarships, whereby students from around the world study in the UK. Past winners of the Rhodes Scholarship include Bill Clinton and Pete Buttigieg, among other prominent Americans.
Great College Advice is proud of Mark’s commitment and dedication to advancing the dreams and aspirations of RISE scholarship winners.
About the Company:
Great College Advice provides individually-tailored services to bring out the best in students who are in pursuit of a college education. Sharing a highly collaborative approach, Great College Advice is an expert team of educators with experience as classroom teachers, professors, academic advisors, admissions officers, writers, and marketers. Whether a student is in the college preparation, selection, or application process, Great College Advice is here to support those individuals in achieving college-bound objectives. No matter if the student is aiming for the Ivies, or if the aim is to reduce the cost of college, or if there is a star athlete who wants to play in college, or if a learning difference plays a role in the college choice, or if the student is a late bloomer trying to figure out what would be the best fit for the future, Great College Advice can create a plan for success. The team at Great College Advice understands what it takes to succeed in the highly-charged, competitive atmosphere of college admissions.
Mark Montgomery
Great College Advice
+1 720-279-7577
mm@greatcollegeadvice.com