Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4007749

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/1/2023 between 0915-1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main Street / Florence Ave, Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to Stop

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Kathleen Doyle

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a crash on S Main Street, near Florence Ave, in the Town of Wallingford.

Through investigation it was determined Kathleen Doyle had parked her vehicle on the southbound side of S Main Street. Between the timeframe of 0915-1015 hours a vehicle traveling southbound collided with her parked vehicle. The involved vehicle may have damage to the right fender/wheel well area of the vehicle, including red paint trade.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at 802-773-9101 or at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.