Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash / Request for information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4007749
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/1/2023 between 0915-1015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main Street / Florence Ave, Wallingford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to Stop
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Kathleen Doyle
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a crash on S Main Street, near Florence Ave, in the Town of Wallingford.
Through investigation it was determined Kathleen Doyle had parked her vehicle on the southbound side of S Main Street. Between the timeframe of 0915-1015 hours a vehicle traveling southbound collided with her parked vehicle. The involved vehicle may have damage to the right fender/wheel well area of the vehicle, including red paint trade.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at 802-773-9101 or at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.