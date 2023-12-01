Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,328 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4007749

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/2023 between 0915-1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main Street / Florence Ave, Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Crashes; Duty to Stop

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Kathleen Doyle

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a crash on S Main Street, near Florence Ave, in the Town of Wallingford.

Through investigation it was determined Kathleen Doyle had parked her vehicle on the southbound side of S Main Street. Between the timeframe of 0915-1015 hours a vehicle traveling southbound collided with her parked vehicle. The involved vehicle may have damage to the right fender/wheel well area of the vehicle, including red paint trade.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at 802-773-9101 or at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash / Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more