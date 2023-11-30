U.S. Education Secretary Cardona Appoints Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to National Assessment Governing Board

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the appointment of Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction in Nevada, to the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets policy for the Nation’s Report Card. Ebert fills a spot on the Governing Board reserved for a chief state school officer. Her term began Nov. 20, 2023.

“I’m pleased to appoint Superintendent Ebert, a distinguished educator and a chief state school officer with years of expertise and experience, to the National Assessment Governing Board,” said Secretary Cardona, “As we work to Raise the Bar for academic excellence at this critical moment in our students’ continued recovery from the pandemic, it’s vital that we have the evidence-based insights and contributions of proven education leaders to guide decision-making, particularly for how we assess students’ academic achievement in our country. I’m grateful to Superintendent Ebert for her service.”

The Nation's Report Card, also known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, is the only nationally representative assessment of student achievement. Over the past year, NAEP has provided critical insights into student learning across subjects and grades during the pandemic. In addition, accompanying survey data has revealed important trends related to chronic absenteeism, literacy, and teacher confidence in getting students back on track.

“I’m honored to welcome Superintendent Ebert to the Governing Board and, together, continuing the pressing work of understanding whether, to what degree, and where the nation is making academic gains,” said Lesley Muldoon, executive director of the Governing Board. “The Nation’s Report Card serves as a catalyst for action to improve student achievement, and state chiefs like Ebert inform and drive that vital work.”

The nonpartisan 26-member Governing Board was established by Congress to set policy for the Nation’s Report Card. The board decides what grades and subjects to assess, content to include, and achievement levels. It works with the National Center for Education Statistics, which administers NAEP, to release and disseminate results. See the full governing board members list here.

The National Assessment Governing Board is an independent, nonpartisan board whose members include governors, state legislators, local and state school officials, educators, business representatives and members of the general public. Congress created the governing board in 1988 to set policy for the National Assessment of Educational Progress. For more information about the governing board, visit www.nagb.gov.