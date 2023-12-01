EarlyBirds Recognized Among Top Australian Software Startups in 2023, Pioneering Open Innovation and Industry Intelligence Across Sectors

Forde, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, the Australian Open Innovation and Industry Intelligence platform, stands out as a leading innovator among Australian software startups, as highlighted in the recent article by Startup Bubble titled "Which Australian Software Startups Are Influencing Tech Industry Trends in 2023."

Australia has long been celebrated as an innovation hub, and EarlyBirds is at the forefront of this technological revolution. The article recognizes EarlyBirds for its significant contribution to connecting innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) through its B2B and OSINT platform. EarlyBirds focuses on accelerating technology adoption and advancement, pioneering open innovation and industry intelligence across various sectors.

EarlyBirds has developed an open source innovation ecosystem that allows innovators, SMEs, and early adopters to form partnerships, accelerating the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology. One of the primary goals of the EarlyBirds open innovation and industry intelligence platform is to help innovator companies in finding customers for their new and advanced technologies, enabling them to grow and thrive.

In addition to fostering collaboration, EarlyBirds is actively identifying solutions across different industry sectors, spanning both government and the private sector. The platform serves as a gateway for early adopter companies to discover new and disruptive innovations that can be applied to solve problems and challenges in various operations.

Kris Poria, Cofounder and CEO of EarlyBirds said, "At EarlyBirds, we are not just fostering collaboration; we are actively identifying solutions that can drive positive change across different industry sectors. Our open innovation and industry intelligence platform is a catalyst for connecting innovators and early adopters, shaping the future of technology and problem-solving."

Jeff Penrose, Cofounder and COO of EarlyBirds said, "Being recognized among the top Australian software startups is a validation of our commitment to innovation and our role in identifying solutions that have a real impact. Our goal is to make it easier for businesses in both government and the private sector to discover and apply cutting-edge technologies for sustainable growth."

EarlyBirds' open innovation and industry intelligence platform not only facilitates collaboration but also serves as a strategic resource for businesses looking to stay ahead in their respective industries. The platform actively curates innovative solutions, providing early adopters with a competitive edge and supporting innovator companies in finding the right partners.

The platform offers a unique opportunity for businesses to connect and collaborate with innovators and SMEs in various technological fields. EarlyBirds is actively bridging the gap between cutting-edge solutions and industry requirements, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology in Australia, the US, Europe and beyond.

With a commitment to creating a sustainable and innovative future, EarlyBirds invites businesses to explore the possibilities of identifying solutions across different industry sectors. By joining the EarlyBirds system, businesses can gain access to a diverse range of advanced technologies that align with their goals.

EarlyBirds has been featured among the "10 Australian SaaS Companies to Watch in 2021" by The Australian Business Journal, highlighting its impact on the software-as-a-service landscape. Additionally, the platform earned a spot in "50 Most Trustworthy Companies of the Year 2021" according to The Silicon Review, a testament to its commitment to reliability and integrity. The Corporate Excellence Awards honored EarlyBirds as the "Most Innovative B2B Consulting & Collaboration Platform - 2021," acknowledging its excellence in facilitating business collaboration. The platform continued to shine in 2022, securing the title of "Most Innovative B2B Startups Innovation Platform" at the Global Excellence Awards. Most recently, EarlyBirds proudly received the esteemed accolade of "Global Open Innovation Platform of the Year 2023," solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of open innovation. These recognitions underscore EarlyBirds' commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and business success on a global scale.

