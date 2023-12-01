Holiday Savings End Monday–Order Your 2024 Wildlife Calendar Today

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

December 1, 2023

Concord, NH – This season’s chance to save on the 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar ends Monday, December 4 at midnight, so be sure to order yours today. This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar makes a great gift for anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors. Every calendar purchase helps support the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s work managing the state’s natural resources for all to enjoy.

The New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be available for $10.00 through Monday, December 4 only. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/shop-and-support/shop-wild-nh to purchase calendars online, or stop by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., either today or Monday. Last year’s calendar sold out, so don’t miss this opportunity.

Remember to join us for Shop WILD Saturday on December 16. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, or have one on your holiday shopping list, join us for Shop WILD Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s exciting holiday shopping experience. The event is set for 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Shop WILD Saturday will feature all the gifts outdoor lovers are asking for this season such as gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses or Hike Safe cards, and the full line up of official Fish and Game logo merchandise including a warm winter beanie in black or blaze orange in addition to the extremely popular vintage-inspired Fish and Game hooded sweatshirt. New England Naturals will be on hand with their unique selection of wild-crafted products including custom fur pieces and tinctures.

Shop WILD Saturday has something for the whole family to explore. Learn about live birds of prey, and meet them in the feather, with Maria Colby, featured on the North Woods Law: New Hampshire television show and her interactive Wings of the Dawn experience. Retired Lieutenant turned children’s book author Wayne Saunders will be signing copies of his new book The Cowboy in the Woods. Friends from the New Hampshire Wildlife Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Officers Relief Association (CORA) will be on hand to share their work, as will members of the Fish and Game K-9 team. See you there!