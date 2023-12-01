Facing Death, Doctor’s Odyssey of Self-Discovery Leads to Genuine Solutions that Combat Unhappiness

Dr. Ski Chilton presents a rare blend of science, mindfulness and spirituality to walk readers through the four, overlapping steps that helped him overcome his own cycle of fear, anxiety and self-doubt, and led to his total transformation. Dr. Ski Chilton's raw honesty brings a sense of truth and humility, drawing powerful connections with his audiences.

TUSCON, ARIZON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite a stellar career marked by groundbreaking achievements, Dr. Ski Chilton, a distinguished scientist, grappled with persistent negative emotions, unpredictable reactions, broken relationships and deep depression. His quest for understanding propelled him into the science and philosophy of free will, questioning if humans (or he) truly possessed it. In his 2016 book, The Rewired Brain, he explored scientific literature that illustrated the existence of two rival minds, emphasizing the dominant influence of the unconscious mind — a factor he identified as the root cause of much of his own suffering and the overarching distress felt by humanity. Yet, this realization was not the full answer he sought.

Then a Sunday morning violent encounter with an untamed Arabian horse nearly cost him his life. From his new vantage point in a wheelchair, the internationally acclaimed biochemist shifted his focus from the purely scientific to the deeply spiritual, immersing himself in mindfulness and meditation practices. This journey not only facilitated his physical recovery but also ushered in a profound spiritual enlightenment he never saw coming.

In his new book, There is Another Way to Happiness: The Four Step CAST Process that Will Transform Your Life, Chilton presents a rare blend of science, mindfulness and spirituality to walk readers through the four, overlapping steps that helped him overcome his own cycle of fear, anxiety and self-doubt, and led to his total transformation.

“It has taken me almost 60 years of life to discover that there is another way to happiness,” Chilton said. “That I have within me at any moment boundless access to a place of conscious awareness and stillness where my true self, freedom and peace reside.”

In his book, Chilton traces his personal odyssey, from fame and money obsessed egoist to fully awakened Observer of the expanses of conscious living — a journey that ultimately culminated in the creation of his CAST Process, a daily life framework encompassing four vital stages: Consciousness, Awareness, Surrender and Trust.

“Finding this place has been my spiritual awakening after spending my life battling insecurities, building a toxic and false egoic self, and searching for the worth that clearly wasn’t found in my accomplishments,” Chilton said. “And that’s what I want others to embrace through reading my book.”

As readers embark on their own journeys and engage in the book’s 13-week meditation/ reflection practices, they can:

• Rewire destructive thought patterns

• Deepen their self-awareness, peeling back the layers of their being to discover innate happiness within

• Let go of ego, fear and the illusion of control

• Embrace life's unknowables, including the ultimate mystery of death

• Profoundly connect and co-create with the creative intelligence of the universe

“Prepare to awaken to an entirely new existence,” Chilton added. “There is Another Way to Happiness beckons you to step into a beautiful, transcendent path of living.”

About the Author

Dr. Ski Chilton is a distinguished innovator, academic and entrepreneur. With a prolific record of over 160 scientific publications and 15 patents, he has founded four companies and a nonprofit. He has been at the forefront of personalized nutrition and wellness, earning widespread recognition in both academia and industry for his trailblazing contributions.

In addition to his academic publications, Chilton has authored five lay books on physical and mental health. Particularly notable among these are Inflammation Nation, which foresaw the inflammation epidemic, and The Rewired Brain, which focused on the profound influence of the unconscious mind.

His philanthropic efforts in Africa span over two decades. He is the founder and president of the not-for-profit organization Heroes Helping Heroes. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors for 12 years, including six years as Chairman, of the Persecution Project Foundation. Heroes Helping Heroes is committed to providing mentoring, health, and wellness solutions to orphans and foster children in both the United States and Africa. The Persecution Project Foundation focuses on offering crisis relief, education and hope to victims of civil war, genocide and religious persecution in Sudan. Recently, he became an executive director of the World Shoe Fund, an organization committed to offering shoes as a cornerstone for both spiritual and physical well-being, inspiring hope in children.

Chilton has won numerous awards for this work, including the Alumni Award for Academic and Professional Achievement from Western Carolina University, and the Established Investigator Award from Wake Forest School of Medicine. More recently, the University of Arizona honored him with both the Outstanding Research Impact Award and the Inventor of the Year Award. He was also recently inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Inventors.

