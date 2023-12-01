EY Announces Jason McGowan of Crumbl Cookies as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Award Winner
At Crumbl we believe that we sell so much more than just cookies. Our hope is that our cookies inspire our customers to create meaningful moments with those who matter most.”LINDON, UT, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINDON, UT, Nov. 11 – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Jason McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Crumbl Cookies of was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Award winner, following Jason’s selection as a Mountain West regional award winner in June. Winners were selected from a pool of 224 regional Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Award winners from 197 companies across the US. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor those audacious entrepreneurs who dare to reimagine what’s possible and develop products and solutions that disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business award programs in the world.
“At Crumbl we believe that we sell so much more than just cookies,” said McGowan. “Our hope is that our cookies inspire our customers to create meaningful moments with those who matter most. It’s so much more than flour, sugar, and butter — we are creating connections, memories, and moments that our customers will remember for a lifetime.”
Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. McGowan is the first person from the Mountain West region to be named a national winner since the program’s inception in 1986.
In just six short years, McGowan built the fastest-growing franchise in the United States, focused on bringing delicious, gourmet cookies that rotate on a weekly basis to customers— all with the goal of bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. To date, Crumbl has more than 950 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with plans to expand more internationally.
“Business leaders everywhere are navigating a slew of macro-economic and geopolitical challenges. Still, this year’s National Award winners led their companies to new heights, showcasing indomitable spirits and commitments to their people and communities,” said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. “They embody the best of entrepreneurship and the ingenuity so necessary to drive markets and help societies the world over.”
Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies’ success, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. They become lifetime members of the esteemed community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by a wide array of EY resources.
About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
