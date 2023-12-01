PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer named as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik platform facilitates the end-to-end financial closing process, from account reconciliation and AI-based transaction matching to financial and management reporting and disclosure.

NEW YORK – Dec. 1, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. Last month, Wolters Kluwer was also recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Financial Reconciliation Solutions.

The CCH Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation platform improves the speed and accuracy of all aspects of the financial close and consolidation process, ranging from account reconciliation and transaction matching to financial, management and disclosure reporting. The solution also goes beyond traditional consolidation to help finance leaders automate close-adjacent processes, like ESG and sustainability performance management. The solution’s newest functionality, introduced in 2023, also empowers users to incorporate corporate tax data, including Global Minimum Tax calculations, into their financial close and consolidation processes.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said:

“CCH Tagetik is the intelligent solution that empowers finance teams of large, global companies to manage high volumes of data, accurately, so they can close their books, faster. We believe that being positioned as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant Report reinforces the extensiveness of the CCH Tagetik product offering, our commitment to innovation, and our proven track record of partnering with customers to ensure transformation projects are smooth and efficient.”

Learn more about why Wolters Kluwer was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, by accessing the full report.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

