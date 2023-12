AI Infiltrates Introductions and Article Body but Editorial Controls Stand Firm in Product Reviews at Sports Illustrated

Sections of SI.com/Review articles and AI content Sections of Si.com/showcase articles and AI content

Amid AI Scandal at Sports Illustrated, Originality.AI's new Study pinpoints exactly how much AI is used in SI Articles

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of the AI controversy surrounding Sports Illustrated's use of AI-generated authors, Originality.AI , known globally as the most accurate AI content detection tool on the market, investigated the extent of AI usage in Sports Illustrated (SI.com) review articles. Originality.AI found the following:-70% of the Introductions and 40% of the remaining content in the offline SI.com/Review articles were AI-written- The current SI.com/Showcase articles are predominantly human-written in the Reviews sectionStudy MethodsSI.com/Review Analysis:Entered SI.com/review into Archive.org to trace redirection to SI.com/showcase (June 17, 2022).Utilized Ahrefs to export all crawled pages as of June 1, 2022 (349 articles).Exported content for each page using Archive.org.Originality.ai AI Checker used to discern AI-generated from human-generated content.SI.com/Showcase Analysis:Entered SI.com/showcase into Ahrefs to export all crawled pages.Retrieved content from each page by visiting the site.Originality.ai AI Checker employed to identify AI-generated or human-generated content.Analysis- Identified URLs from both SI.com/review and SI.com/showcase.- Used Originality.ai AI detection on specific sections: Introduction, Review Section, Article Body.Older SI.com/Review Site Findings:261 review articles analyzed from SI.com/Review.AI detection results:Introduction: 68.5% suspected of being AI written.Review Section: 34.5% suspected of being AI written.Article Body: 36.6% suspected of being AI written.New Review "Showcase" Site Findings:986 review articles analyzed from SI.com/Showcase.AI detection results:Introduction: 48.9% suspected of being AI written.Review Section: 3.7% suspected of being AI written.Article Body: 23.5% suspected of being AI written.Insights- AI likely utilized in both introduction and article body.- Minimal to no sign of AI usage in the product "review" section of articles, suggesting effective controls by SI.com and their editorial team.Final Thoughts- Publishers globally face the ethical dilemma of disclosing AI-generated content in today's online ecosystemFull Study: https://originality.ai/blog/ai-writing-parasite-seo-sports-illustrated