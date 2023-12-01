AI Infiltrates Introductions and Article Body but Editorial Controls Stand Firm in Product Reviews at Sports Illustrated
Amid AI Scandal at Sports Illustrated, Originality.AI's new Study pinpoints exactly how much AI is used in SI ArticlesCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the AI controversy surrounding Sports Illustrated's use of AI-generated authors, Originality.AI, known globally as the most accurate AI content detection tool on the market, investigated the extent of AI usage in Sports Illustrated (SI.com) review articles. Originality.AI found the following:
-70% of the Introductions and 40% of the remaining content in the offline SI.com/Review articles were AI-written
- The current SI.com/Showcase articles are predominantly human-written in the Reviews section
Study Methods
SI.com/Review Analysis:
Entered SI.com/review into Archive.org to trace redirection to SI.com/showcase (June 17, 2022).
Utilized Ahrefs to export all crawled pages as of June 1, 2022 (349 articles).
Exported content for each page using Archive.org.
Originality.ai AI Checker used to discern AI-generated from human-generated content.
SI.com/Showcase Analysis:
Entered SI.com/showcase into Ahrefs to export all crawled pages.
Retrieved content from each page by visiting the site.
Originality.ai AI Checker employed to identify AI-generated or human-generated content.
Analysis
- Identified URLs from both SI.com/review and SI.com/showcase.
- Used Originality.ai AI detection on specific sections: Introduction, Review Section, Article Body.
Older SI.com/Review Site Findings:
261 review articles analyzed from SI.com/Review.
AI detection results:
Introduction: 68.5% suspected of being AI written.
Review Section: 34.5% suspected of being AI written.
Article Body: 36.6% suspected of being AI written.
New Review "Showcase" Site Findings:
986 review articles analyzed from SI.com/Showcase.
AI detection results:
Introduction: 48.9% suspected of being AI written.
Review Section: 3.7% suspected of being AI written.
Article Body: 23.5% suspected of being AI written.
Insights
- AI likely utilized in both introduction and article body.
- Minimal to no sign of AI usage in the product "review" section of articles, suggesting effective controls by SI.com and their editorial team.
Final Thoughts
- Publishers globally face the ethical dilemma of disclosing AI-generated content in today's online ecosystem
Full Study: https://originality.ai/blog/ai-writing-parasite-seo-sports-illustrated
