Connecte Partners with Major Aerospace OEM to Enhance Manufacturability Solutions

We Always Connect...Faster Better Effective

Connecte, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, has recently signed a new deal with a major Aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecte, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, has recently signed a new deal with a major Aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). This partnership will see Connecte providing cost and manufacturability solutions to the OEM, with a focus on their biggest product.

As part of the deal, Connecte will be leveraging its unique platform solution to help the OEM increase yields. Connecte platform is a cutting-edge technology that allows for real-time tracking and monitoring of On-Demand resources, providing valuable insights and data to improve efficiency and productivity. With this tool, the OEM will be able to identify and address any potential issues in their manufacturing process, leading to significant cost savings and improved product quality.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with this major Aerospace OEM," said Steve Walters, COO of Connecte. "This collaboration is a testament to the value and effectiveness of our solutions in the aerospace industry. We are confident that our solution will greatly benefit the OEM in their efforts to streamline their production process and achieve their cost and yield goals."

Connecte's expertise in cost and manufacturability solutions, combined with their state-of-the-art technology, makes them a valuable partner for the aerospace industry. This partnership with the major Aerospace OEM further solidifies Connecte's position as a leader in providing innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes.

The partnership between Connecte and the major Aerospace OEM is set to bring significant benefits to both parties. With Connecte's platform solutions, the OEM will be able to achieve their cost and yield goals, while Connecte will continue to expand its presence in the aerospace industry. This collaboration is a win-win for both companies and is a promising step towards a more efficient and cost-effective aerospace industry.

About Connecte Technology LLC

Connecte is world’s first meritocracy-based platform focused on “On-Demand” technical professionals - TechPros. Connecte platform is a One-Stop-Shop from requisition to payment, including an intelligent project management module that ensures Availability of the best skilled resource, Compliance to all requirements, including cybersecurity, unmatched Quality , and at the lowest Cost. For more information, please visit www.connecte.co