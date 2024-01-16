Connecte Partners with Major Industrial Manufacturer to Drive Process Excellence Globally

We Always Connect...Faster Better Effective

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecte, a leading provider of digital solutions for industrial companies, has recently announced a partnership with a major industrial manufacturer to drive process excellence across its sites globally. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and productivity for the manufacturer, while also showcasing Connecte's commitment to revolutionizing the industrial sector.

The partnership will see Connecte's cutting-edge On Demand Platform being implemented at the manufacturer's sites around the world. This includes the integration of Connecte's advanced data analytics and automation skills, which will enable the manufacturer to streamline its processes and optimize its operations. By leveraging Connecte's expertise in digital transformation, the manufacturer aims to achieve greater agility, cost savings, and overall business growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a prominent industrial manufacturer to drive process excellence globally," said Steve Walters, CEO of Connecte. "Our digital solutions are designed to empower industrial companies to unlock their full potential and achieve operational excellence. This partnership is a testament to the value and impact of our offerings, and we look forward to supporting the manufacturer in their journey towards digital transformation."

Connecte's partnership with the major industrial manufacturer is a significant milestone for the company, as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the industrial sector. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Connecte is well-positioned to drive digital transformation and process excellence for industrial companies worldwide. This partnership is just the beginning of what promises to be a successful and mutually beneficial collaboration between Connecte and the major industrial manufacturer.

As Connecte and the major industrial manufacturer join forces to drive process excellence globally, the industrial sector can expect to see significant advancements in operational efficiency and productivity. With Connecte's digital solutions at the forefront, this partnership is set to revolutionize the way industrial companies operate and pave the way for a more efficient and competitive industry.

Connecte is world’s first meritocracy-based platform focused on “On-Demand” technical professionals - TechPros. Connecte platform is a One-Stop-Shop from requisition to payment, including an intelligent project management module that ensures Availability of the best skilled resource, Compliance to all requirements, including cybersecurity, unmatched Quality , and at the lowest Cost. For more information, please visit www.connecte.co