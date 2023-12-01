Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,369 in the last 365 days.

Participation in the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28)

TAJIKISTAN, December 1 - On December 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Heads of state and government of more than 160 countries and leaders of international organizations took part in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

You just read:

Participation in the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more