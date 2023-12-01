Participation in the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28)

TAJIKISTAN, December 1 - On December 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the opening ceremony of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

Heads of state and government of more than 160 countries and leaders of international organizations took part in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).